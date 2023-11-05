Josh Heupel discusses Dee Williams playing on offense

Senior defensive back and returner Dee Williams appeared on offense in Tennessee’s, 59-3, win versus UConn on Saturday.

Williams recorded his first reception with the Vols, totaling 11 yards.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed Williams playing on offense against UConn.

“Planned on playing him last week, too,” Heupel said. “Just the way things unfolded, some of the structure stuff, weren’t prepared to get him in the game in the situations that we were in. He’s continued to grow and has a real grasp of a lot of what we’re doing offensively. The opportunity was there this week to play him and anticipate doing that forward, too.”

Williams has appeared in 18 games at Tennessee from 2022-23, totaling 168 kick return yards, 501 punt return yards, two punt return touchdowns, six tackles, one forced fumble and 11 receiving yards.

He transferred to Tennessee from East Central Community College ahead of the 2022 season.

