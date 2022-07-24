Josh Heupel discusses being balanced as a head coach and play-caller

The Southeastern Conference media days took place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took part in media days July 21.

Heupel was asked if the head coach in him is ever in conflict with the play-caller in him, maybe the head coach wants to call something more conservative, but the play-caller wants to do something a little more bold.

“I try to wear the head coach hat in all of those moments,” Heupel said. “I think you’re always constantly balancing what’s best for the football team in situational football.”

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 versus Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).