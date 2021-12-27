Josh Heupel details Vols’ focus during practice at Vanderbilt

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Tennessee is practicing at Vanderbilt Stadium in preparation for the Music City Bowl.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media Sunday and discussed the Vols’ focus preparing for Purdue.

“I thought there was great energy today,” Heupel said. “From the time we got into meetings, but then out here on the practice field, guys were crisp. We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up here before we get to kickoff, too, but like the energy and focus we saw from our guys.”