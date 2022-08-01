Josh Heupel details how Tennessee’s offense can help Vols’ defense

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Ahead of the first practice in fall training camp, Heupel discussed how Tennessee’s offense can help the Vols’ defense this season.

“For us, third and short situational football is a huge emphasis,” Heupel said. “There are some opportunities on the plus side of the field that we can be better in situational football, some four-down territory things and getting more sevens at the end of drives, too. I think those are three areas that have a chance to change the way the game is played between all three phases together.

“As we continue to grow and get better in all three phases, finishing games, being able to essentially run a four-minute situation and being able to control the clock at the end of games is something we’ve done well in previous stops and is something we’re going to need to do here too.”

