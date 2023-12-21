Josh Heupel details state of Tennessee’s secondary entering 2024

High school and NCAA transfer portal prospects signed with Tennessee on Wednesday during the early signed period.

The Vols signed defensive backs Boo Carter (safety), Kaleb Beasley (cornerback), Marcus Goree Jr. (cornerback), Edrees Farooq (safety), Jermod McCoy (cornerback) and Jakobe Thomas (safety) on Wednesday.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the state of the Vols’ secondary entering 2024.

“I like the physical traits of the guys that are in the building right now,” Heupel said. “We have some young guys that got to grow and mature as football players, but I love the athletic traits. That’s true of the young guys that were with us this past season, true of the signees that are coming in. We felt like we wanted to add some experience in those positions. We’ve attacked that through the portal with a couple guys, as well.”

