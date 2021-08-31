Josh Heupel details when he realized Joe Milton was Tennessee’s starting quarterback

The Vols will host Bowling Green on Thursday at Neyland Stadium to kick off its 2021 season.

Ahead of Thursday’s contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel named Joe Milton III as the Vols’ starting quarterback. Milton III transferred from Michigan to Tennessee following spring practices.

On Monday, Heupel discussed when he realized Milton III was going to be Tennessee’s starting quarterback.

“He has practiced with the one group for the last 7-10 days, somewhere in that range,” Heupel said. “I think we came out of our second scrimmage and felt like he had taken some positive steps in a shorter amount of time, as far as time on task.

“We continued to break up those reps pretty much evenly. Joe got a majority with the first-team offense there for the last part of training camp, and here into this game week.”