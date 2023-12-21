Josh Heupel details Jake Merklinger signing with Tennessee

Jake Merklinger signed with Tennessee on Wednesday during the early signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback is from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

“He’s going to have to grow really quickly,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “He’ll get spoon-fed as we start here in January and grow into spring football.

“Smart, competitive and has good fundamentals. We have to refine some of those things. He’s already been working on those things since he set foot on campus. His football IQ, ability to retain information and process out on the football field. He’s a winner, he’s competitive and has the right make-up.”

