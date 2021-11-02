Josh Heupel details Harrison Bailey transferring from Tennessee

Quarterback Harrison Bailey entered the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 27 during Tennessee’s open date.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed Bailey transferring on Monday.

“Harrison’s been a really good teammate inside of our program from the time that I’ve gotten in here,” Heupel said. “In some ways, disappointed, the timing of when he makes his decision. It’s a different era in college athletics with the transfer portal over the last couple of years.

“Because of who he is and what he’s been about, I love both the person and the player, and wish him a ton of success as he moves on.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal-caller appeared in seven games for the Vols, completing 51-of-75 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.