Josh Heupel details if there has been conversations with Joe Milton putting touch on passes

Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) on Saturday in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.

The Vols enter its Week 3 contest after losing to Pittsburgh, 41-34, in the Johnny Majors Classic.

Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton III started for Tennessee in Week 2 against the Panthers. Milton III left the game against Pittsburgh during the first half due to a lower body injury.

He completed 7-of-12 passes for 50 yards and totaled 54 rushing yards on five attempts.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media on Monday and was asked if he and Milton III had any conversations about putting touch on passes. Milton III has experienced overthrowing his wide receivers in two games this season.

“We would call those plays with any of the quarterbacks, too,” Heupel said. “We have confidence in those guys, and we’ve seen Joe hit those plays in practice, scrimmages and competitive situations where you’re going good-on-good, too.

“There are plenty of guys running behind the defense that we have to hit, whether that’s more air on the ball or driving it on them. At the end of the day, quarterbacks have to make it right with his arm and deliver it with accuracy.”