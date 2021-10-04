Josh Heupel details challenges South Carolina presents

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee enters its Week 6 contest following a 62-24 victory at Missouri.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest against South Carolina, Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel met with media and discussed what challenges the Gamecocks present.

“On the defensive side of the football, they have been really good up front,” Heupel said of South Carolina. “They’ve created turnovers, they attack the football. We have to do a great job of taking care of it. The last two weeks that’s been really important, done a good job. There are things that we’ve pointed out on film where the ball is loose and you’ve got to be ready for a defender to be there. We can be more consistent, better with the football in our hands.

“Offensively, we have to do a great job of dominating the line of scrimmage. I think that’s going to be critical in this football game. Force them into third and long situations, and then be able to play really good third down defense. That can be base four down, or it can be bringing pressure, or it could be drop eight too. I didn’t think we executed early in the football game the way we’re capable of on third down.”

Kickoff between Tennessee-South Carolina is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.