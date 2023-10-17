Josh Heupel details Bryson Eason through six games in 2023

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bryson Eason has appeared in six games for No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in 2023.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Eason has recorded 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one block this season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed Eason becoming more consistent for the Vols.

“I do think there’s been consistent and constant growth from him throughout our time here with him,” Heupel said. “I do feel like late training camp, early part of the season, the consistency of his mindset, being able to attack every rep every single day has changed and continued to mature. That’s why he’s playing the way that he is.

“He’s becoming a really good practice player. You can count on him being consistent every single day. That’s led to his growth and him playing the way that he is inside.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire