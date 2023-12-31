Josh Heupel on crazy December in college football calendar
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said December gets crazy because transfer portal, signing day, opt-out and players' decisions on returning next season.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said December gets crazy because transfer portal, signing day, opt-out and players' decisions on returning next season.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Cowboys hit a huge play against the Lions.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
The 37-year-old will reportedly play a farewell game in his native Slovenia.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
Joe Flacco is becoming one of the biggest stories of the NFL season.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.