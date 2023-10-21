Josh Heupel could be third coach to beat Nick Saban's Alabama back-to-back. Who did it first?

How good has Nick Saban been for Alabama football since arriving in 2007?

Only two coaches have beaten the seven-time national champion in back-to-back seasons during his tenure in Tuscaloosa: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze (while at Ole Miss in 2014-15) and former LSU coach Les Miles (2010-11).

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel will look to join the rare group of coaches to defeat Saban and the Crimson Tide in back-to-back seasons when No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) battles the No. 15 Vols (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Last season, Heupel and the Vols defeated Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath, ending a 15-game losing streak in the series.

Coaches to beat Nick Saban's Alabama in consecutive seasons

LSU coach Les Miles 2010-11

Miles and LSU won back-to-back games against Alabama in 2010-11, but the Crimson Tide got revenge in the end with a national championship in 2011.

No. 6 Alabama led 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter against the No. 10 Tigers in 2010, but LSU scored 14 unanswered to take a 24-10 lead. The Crimson Tide scored a late touchdown to pull within three points with under four minutes left but ultimately couldn’t complete the fourth-quarter comeback.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram ran for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Quarterback Greg McElroy was 21 of 34 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson, the older brother of NFL All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, threw for 141 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers ran for 225 yards as a team, led by running back Stevan Ridley with 88.

In 2011, Alabama ranked No. 1 and LSU ranked No. 2 in what was billed as a "Game of the Century." The Tigers carved out a 9-6 win on the road in Tuscaloosa.

There were no touchdowns scored in the game and only 534 combined yards of offense between both teams.

LSU tied the game at 6-6 early in the fourth quarter on a field goal, which stood until overtime. The Tigers kicked another in overtime to earn the 9-6 win. The Tigers played two quarterbacks — Jefferson and Jarrett Lee — who combined for only 94 yards and two interceptions.

Running back Trent Richardson led the way for the Crimson Tide, with 23 carries for 89 yards and five receptions for 80 yards. Quarterback AJ McCarron was unspectacular, completing 16 of 28 passes for 199 yards with an interception.

Alabama, however, despite not going to the SEC Championship Ganme, rematched No. 1 LSU in the national championship and shut out the Tigers 21-0.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze 2014-15

In 2014, No. 1 Alabama headed to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the 11th-ranked Rebels and fell 23-17.

The Crimson Tide took a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss scored 13 unanswered on back-to-back touchdown passes by Bo Wallace, both of which came with under six minutes to go. Wallace threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

That year was Blake Sims’ lone season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Sims completed 19 of 31 passes for 228 yards with an interception and a rushing touchdown in the loss. Running back T.J. Yeldon ran for 123 yards on 20 carries, but it wasn’t enough.

The win ended Ole Miss’ 10-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide as the Rebels started 5-0 for the first time since 1962.

Alabama went on to lose 42-35 in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Ohio State to finish 12-2. For Ole Miss, it went on to lose three SEC games before falling to TCU 42-3 in the Peach Bowl to finish 9-4.

Nonetheless, the Rebels completed their back-to-back wins against Saban as if destiny was on their side.

In 2015, No. 15 Ole Miss forced five turnovers with two long touchdowns in the 43-37 win over No. 2 Alabama. First, the Rebels scored a 66-yard touchdown on a desperation throw that was deflected and fell perfectly into the arms of Quincy Adeboyejo in the third quarter. Then, they scored a 73-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter where quarterback Chad Kelly was originally deemed past the line of scrimmage, but the call was reversed after review.

Alabama quarterback Jake Coker finished the game 21 of 45 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, adding 58 rushing yards and another touchdown despite entering in the second quarter in favor of starter Cooper Bateman. That season’s Heisman winner Derrick Henry ran for 127 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Alabama scored back-to-back touchdowns to close the gap to 43-37 late in the fourth quarter. The score held up in the end. With under three minutes to go, Coker and the Crimson Tide had a chance to take the lead, but Coker threw an interception to effectively end UA's chances.

Alabama finished the season 14-1, defeating Clemson 45-40 in the national championship. Ole Miss finished 10-3 and defeated Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

