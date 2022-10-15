Josh Heupel breaks down his offense on ESPN ‘College GameDay’

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

ESPN “College GameDay” broadcasted live from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Crimson Tide matchup.

“College GameDay” broadcasted at Tennessee on Sept. 24 for the Vols’ matchup with Florida. WWE performer and former Lady Vol Bianca Belair served as a guest picker for “College GameDay” ahead of the Tennessee-Florida contest.

Former Vol Peyton Manning is serving as a guest picker ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ offense on “College GameDay” ahead of playing Alabama.

Heupel’s offensive discussion on “College GameDay” is listed below.

How he is able to take advantage of defenses

“We feel like we got to stretch them horizontally, apply pressure to overhang players and try to find some isolations where we have an opportunity to go win one-on-ones down the football field.”

Incorporating backs and receivers in blocking to create space

“That’s one of the areas that I think we’ve grown from year one to year two, is just being physical out on the perimeter. Jalin Hyatt does a great job on the perimeter screen. Jabari (Small) does a great job pressing and picking up some yards.”

Against Alabama and the way they defend

“Really good scheme and really good players on the other side of the line of scrimmage, so we got to do a really good job of being efficient on early downs. Perimeter game is going to be a big part of that and then we got to win some one-on-one matchups upfront.”

How motion affects defense's communication

“Just like other offenses, try to apply pressure. We do the motions within our tempo, so again, force communication on the other side of the ball and try to get them out of position.”

Have a defensive bust, miscommunication due to pre-snap movement

“Today, because of the personnel, you’re seeing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, you got to use everything in your disposal on the offensive side of the ball. The motion portion of it will be a big part of what we do.”

Hendon Hooker's ability when Vols spread everyone out with tempo and taking advantage of 6-on-6

“His (Hendon Hooker) versatility, the ability to be accurate as a passer, stretch vertically, but then his ability to be mobile and run the football is a big part of what we do offensively. Some of that is quarterback designed, some of it’s him just taking off when it’s not right down the football.”

