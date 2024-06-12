Josh Hazlewood: Manipulating England’s T20 World Cup exit in Australia’s best interests

Josh Hazlewood, the Australia pace bowler, took two Namibia wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

Josh Hazlewood says Australia are prepared to manipulate the result of their game against Scotland because it is in their “best interests” to knock England out of the Twenty20 World Cup early.

Australia bowled out Namibia for just 72 in their nine-wicket win overnight to secure their qualification for the Super 8 stage.

They sit top of Group B on six points, one ahead of Scotland, who they play on Saturday. Before that game, though, England have fixtures against Oman and Namibia, in which they will be looking to secure two big wins that would take them ahead of Scotland on net run-rate (see below for how this is calculated). England are backed into a corner because of a washout against Scotland and a 36-run defeat to Australia on Saturday.

Hazlewood has speculated that England’s efforts against Oman and Namibia could all count for nothing as Australia are preparing to manipulate their match to ensure safe passage to the Super 8s for Scotland.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Hazlewood, when asked if it was in Australia’s interests to ensure England go out.

“In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and as you said they’re probably one of the top few teams on their day. We’ve had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that’s in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.

“But yeah, it’ll be interesting to see. It’s a weird thing to say. We’ve never really been in this position before as a team. I don’t think so. Whether we have discussions or not or we just try and play it again the way we did tonight. Again, that’ll be up to people [the management], not me.”

Australia are preparing to rest players for the Scotland game who were heavily involved in the recent Indian Premier League, and Hazlewood speculated on other ways they could manipulate the result against Scotland. Both teams will go into the final game knowing exactly what they need to do to qualify.

“Not too sure really, whether you get close and you just knock it around and drag it out,” he said. “There’s a few options there, but as you said, to take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that’s almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out. They’ve still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it’ll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff.”

How can Australia engineer England’s World Cup exit?

How could Australia knock England, the defending champions, out of the T20 World Cup? Naturally, this being cricket, it’s complicated.

Should England win their last two group matches, against Oman and Namibia, and Scotland lose to Australia in their last game, then the two British sides will be level on five points. The second qualifier from Group B would then be determined by net run rate.

Where goal difference in football is a simple concept to understand, cricket’s equivalent – net run rate – is more arcane. A side’s net run rate is calculated by taking the average runs-per-over scored by that team throughout the competition, and then deducting the average runs-per-over conceded by the team. So a side who score 160 runs in a T20 match, and then bowl their opponents out for 120 will have a net run rate of +2.0 – the eight runs an over that they scored their runs in, minus the six runs an over that they conceded.

What does this all mean for Group B? Scotland currently have a huge net run rate advantage over England: they have a run rate of +2.164, while England have a run rate of -1.800, giving a difference of almost four runs per over.

It adds up to a daunting challenge for England to overcome this week, especially with Australia proclaiming that they want to send them out.

The crucial figure for England is about the equivalent of about 120 runs, or 12 overs (the exact number depends on the targets that they set or score).

Should they beat Oman and Namibia by a combined margin that exceeds these figures, Australia would not be able to eliminate England through a go-slow victory over Scotland.

England could then only be knocked out if Scotland toppled Australia for the first time ever.

