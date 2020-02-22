Josh Hart tries to recruit Stefon Diggs to Redskins amidst trade rumors

New Orleans Pelican Josh Hart tried to recruit Stefon Diggs in a twitter exchange Thursday surrounding Jordan Reed's release from the Redskins.

Reed was released on Thursday after six seasons and seven years on the team.

In a tweet commemorating Reed's accomplishments, the Redskins called him "one of the best in franchise history" and thanked him for his years on the team.

3️⃣,3️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Yards

3️⃣2️⃣9️⃣Receptions

2️⃣4️⃣Touchdowns



One of the best in franchise history. Thank you, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/VfjoW9WLpq







— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 20, 2020

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins showed his disappointment in Reed's release by quoting the tweet with a crying emoji. Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs shared similar feelings by responding to the quote saying "not my dog j reed…".

Not my dawg j reed... 😢 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 21, 2020

Diggs is a Maryland native but has been with the Vikings since he was drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft in the fifth round.

In response to this exchange, Hart chimed in and pleaded with him to "Come on home bro #HTTR". Hart, a D.C. native and long-time Redskins fan, is not the only one who has been looking to help the Redskins with their player recruitment.

Haskins has also made recruiting for the Redskins a habit this season, engaging with players like Ron Rivera and Antonio Brown through social media regarding coming to play in DC.

Hart's interaction with Diggs is particularly notable considering that his recent social media has left Vikings fans wondering what his next moves are. In addition to cryptic tweets potentially linked to his dissatisfaction with his team, Diggs also took down all of his Instagram pictures which feature him in a Vikings uniform.

Could Diggs be heading to the Redskins? If Hart has any say in the matter, maybe.

