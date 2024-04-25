Josh Hart responds to Joel Embiid saying 76ers should be leading series against Knicks

Heading home to Wells Fargo Arena facing a tough 2-0 deficit, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid isn’t worried about their chances of coming back in the series against the Knicks.

“We should be 2-0, so you know we’re good,” he said following Monday’s loss. “We’re gonna win this series, we’re gonna win this. We know what we’ve got to fix, we did a better job today, so we’re gonna fix it. But we’re the better team and we’re gonna keep fighting.”

Embiid and the Sixers were less than a minute away from tying the series up at one game apiece but New York pulled off an improbable comeback, scoring eight points over the final 30 seconds on Monday night at the Garden.

When asked about Embiid's comments following Thursday's practice, starting small forward Josh Hart said the Knicks are simply worried about themselves heading into Game 3.

“I don’t care,” he said. “We’re up 2-0. When the NBA starts basing the series on what we think, then I will care a little bit more. But right now we’re up 2-0 and we’re just focused on trying to get our third one.

Despite jumping out to the commanding series lead with a pair of home wins, the Knicks have yet to put together a dominant effort in this first-round matchup.

New York’s depth has been tremendous over the first two games, but star point guard Jalen Brunson has been quieted for the most part in the scoring department after an MVP-caliber campaign.

While Hart knows the team still has some things they need to turn around, he's confident in their ability to take their game to another level in the intense and hostile road environment.

“We have another gear,” he said. “Obviously Jalen hasn’t shot the ball great, OG’s been here and there, and even Donte and myself, so I feel like we have another level that we can get to. It’s encouraging that we were able to get two wins, but we have to find a way to turn that around and find a way to start games better.”