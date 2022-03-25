Josh Hart and Larry Nance Jr. swapped houses after getting traded for each other

That’s when the idea to swap homes — at least temporarily — materialized. When Hart made it to Portland, he checked out Nance’s digs and reported back that he liked what he saw.

“Yeah, I know it’s nice, I’m living there, man,” Nance joked.

Nance sent movers to pack up some of the essential items in the house — he left the couches and TVs — so Hart could make room for some of his belongings.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I have no idea what they took out of the house [in New Orleans],” Nance said. “I guess just the immediate essentials. There’s a lot of their stuff still in there. We tried to be a little more courteous and take most of our stuff outta there.”