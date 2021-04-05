Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston
Lonzo Ball returned to the court for the first time in seven games on Sunday for the Pelicans in Houston against the Rockets and looked like he never missed a step. Ball was a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line in the first quarter, accounting for half of his career-high eight 3-pointers as part of his 27-point performance.
Each of Ball’s 27 points was needed as the Pelicans stopped their brief two-game skid with an important 122-115 win. Down Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Zion Williamson, among others, Ball’s return brought with it a return to some form of normalcy.
During the opening quarter, Hart, who is sidelined with a thumb injury, took to Twitter to react to his teammate’s fast start.
Ok ZO!!!!!!
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 5, 2021
In the fourth quarter, Ball eclipsed his previous career-high of seven 3-pointers to set a new best mark, leading to another tweet from Hart.
If yall ain’t know….LONZO IS A SHOOTER 🗣🗣🗣
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 5, 2021
After the game, new teammate Isaiah Thomas, who was not available for the game due to health and safety protocols, shared a tweet supporting Ball as well.
That boy was HOOOPIN!!! https://t.co/RiEOCrgHeS
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 5, 2021
With the win, the Pelicans move to 22-27 on the year but, more importantly, just a half-game out of the 10th seed and a spot in the play-in game for the postseason.