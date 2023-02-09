How Josh Hart impacts Knicks' rotation in pursuit of playoffs

Josh Hart / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image.

After many rumors, Woj-bombs and second-round picks flying around, this year’s trade deadline is behind us. For the Knicks, it was a relatively timid one, at least compared to the star names they were linked to and the rest of the league.

For their lone deal, New York sent Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick to Portland in exchange for Josh Hart. Let’s break down who’s departing, who’s arriving, and how it affects the Knicks’ postseason hopes.

The two pieces of “value” the Knicks traded were the pick and Reddish. As lauded as Mykhailiuk and Arcidiacono are as professionals, they saw little playing time and were thrown in to match salaries.

Reddish has been a point of contention for Knicks fans. He’s a 23-year-old that contributed well early in the season but hasn’t played in two months after the Knicks traded a first-round pick and Kevin Knox for him last year. The exact reason for his benching is unclear, only that head coach Tom Thibodeau does not appear to be a fan of his.

With Reddish’s contract up in the summer and some league-wide interest in his services, it made sense to move on if Thibodeau wasn’t going to cave. He definitely has potential and could’ve helped the Knicks with some key weaknesses, but legendary head coach that’s reinvigorated your franchise wins out over former lottery flier.

The pick New York sent out stays home should the Knicks miss the playoffs, either outright or by losing in the play-in tournament. They likely don’t care much given it will end up in the late teens, and they have another 2023 first via the Dallas Mavericks, with protections only in the top ten.

So what did the Knicks receive in return for a prospect and meh first-round pick?

Hart is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing Portland acquired last season as a chip in the CJ McCollum trade. He’s currently averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.4 minutes a night on 59.4 percent shooting from two and 30.4 percent shooting from deep.

Story continues

New York needed added wing depth, with only Evan Fournier behind RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes in that portion of the rotation. Hart may not be on the bigger side, but is a quality swingman to be sure.



Dec 19, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-121. / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

He’s one of, if not the best, wing rebounders in the league. His rebounding average ranks third on the Knicks, who struggled on the defensive glass all season. New York ranks 21st in the league to be exact, a fact Hart took advantage of when he collected a career-high 19 rebounds against the Knicks in late November. Now he’ll be doing his scrounging for them.



On top of the rebounding, Hart is a staunch defender, often described as a Thibodeau guy. His effort, IQ and 6-foot-9 wingspan should mesh well into the Knicks defensive scheme at multiple positions.

Hart was traditionally known as a 3-and-D wing as he shot 34.7 percent from deep over his first five seasons, nothing crazy, but a solid enough pairing with his defense. Unfortunately something’s gone wrong with his jumper, as Hart went from canning 37.3 percent of his threes on 6.4 attempts a night in 13 games with the Blazers last season, to 30.4 percent on 2.2 attempts this year.

The Knicks are likely hoping he can somewhat turn this around, perhaps with the change of scenery and role. Even if he doesn’t, Hart won’t be lost offensively, as he’s a very effective cutter and finisher, including off offensive rebounds.

It’s safe to say the Knicks got strong value out of what they sent out, bringing in a legitimately nice bench piece. How does Hart fit in the rotation and the Knicks long-term plans though?

Given his shooting struggles, it’s hard to see him starting over Grimes, who needs to spread the floor for the starters. Coming off the bench, Hart will likely take some of Grimes’s and Barrett’s minutes, but whether that’s part of an extended bench rotation or taking Miles McBride’s burn is unknown.

McBride’s had some nice moments since joining the rotation, but Hart is the superior player that can play the other guard spot alongside Immanuel Quickley. Thibodeau may keep McBride at the ready for certain situations, but Hart is likely his effective replacement, especially come playoff time.

Thibodeau doesn’t like to run smaller lineups much, but Hart does give him further freedom for that as well.

Hart earns $13 million this year with a player option of the same amount for 2023-24. With his profile and ties to various Knicks, including playing college ball with Jalen Brunson, an extension beyond that option looks probable, if he plays up to par.

Many may have hoped for the big splash that elevates the Knicks into contender status, but they have plenty of time for that move. A low-risk trade to beef up the bench gives them a better competitive edge in a weakened Eastern Conference.