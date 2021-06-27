Josh Hart hilariously shuts down possibility of signing with Detroit Pistons

For fans, the offseason is a time to dream about some of their favorite players joining their favorite teams. As players enter the free agent market, the possibilities are endless and, as frequenters of social media know, Twitter and Instagram users The end result of it all is loads of jersey swaps flooding timelines on social media during this time of year.

Enter Josh Hart.

Hart is set for restricted free agency this summer. There has been little discussion about his upcoming contract negotiations other than an individual report about him wanting a fresh start. That has led to endless speculation, including one account photoshopping Hart into a Pistons jersey on Saturday.

Hilariously, Hart seemed to shut down any potential of him landing in Detroit.

Hart’s future in New Orleans is certainly up in the air. The team’s financial situation is not in great shape and matching offer sheets to Hart and Lonzo Ball, another restricted free agent, could be difficult.

Regardless of the outcome with the Pelicans, though, Hart will not be landing in Detroit.

