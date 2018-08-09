Josh Hart comments on Lakers’ photo of LeBron James: ‘Why it look like he got a skirt on?’

The Lakers asked Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social-media insults. After all, Los Angeles was courting LeBron James, a grown man who might not appreciate all that putdown peacocking.

But after he signed with the Lakers, LeBron is getting roped in whether he likes it or not.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron isn’t spared by the young Lakers’ roast sessions on IG pic.twitter.com/KvttYbPmsj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 9, 2018





This is pretty tame. Josh Hart is just testing the line, and I doubt this crosses it.

But I wonder when one of the young Lakers will step over it and legitimately bother LeBron.