Josh Hart with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls

Associated Press

Alex Bowman and William Byron swept the front row Wednesday night in qualifying for the Daytona 500, giving Hendrick its 14th pole and sixth in the last seven years. Rick Hendrick's engine-building wing has seven straight poles because it powers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last year's pole-winner. “I think it means a lot to Mr. H — he wants to win everything, like every category, he wants to be top of the list,” Bowman said.