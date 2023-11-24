Josh Harris "disappointed and frustrated" by Commanders record

The Commanders fell to 4-8 with Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Cowboys and they responded by firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer on Friday.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced the firings and team owner Josh Harris released his own statement about the moves a short time later. He said he accepted Rivera's recommendations about the move and shared his feelings about where things stand 12 games into his first season as the team's owner.

"I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated," Harris said. "It's how our players and staff feel as well. I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity. As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason. Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long-term. I will not waver from that mission. Thank you to our fans for the ways in which you've breathed new life into our franchise. We have not been good enough this season, but our resolve for the future is unbroken."

Rivera's job security has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks and Harris' statement is unlikely to change that even as it hints at Rivera finishing out the year. Whether moves come during or after a season, disappointed and frustrated owners usually don't stop making changes at the assistant coach level.