Josh Hamilton indicted on third-degree felony charge of injury to a child

Former Rangers and Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested late last October on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. According to a TMZ report, Hamilton’s daughter alleged that in September, he beat her with an open hand and a closed fist, hurled a full water bottle at her that hit her in the chest, and pulled a chair out from under her and threw it at her. She also said that Hamilton grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her to the ground, injuring her hip in the process.

Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Hamiton was indicted on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury which is a third-degree felony. The case will be delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hamilton, 38, battled addiction early in his baseball career and relapsed several times during his career. He retired after the 2015 season. The Rangers named him to the club’s Hall of Fame in August.

