Josh Hall with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Josh Hall (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons, 08/08/2021
Josh Hall (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons, 08/08/2021
This looked like it hurt.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The Pelicans could use the shooting.
Dwight Howard understands what he has to do to win games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
Summer League: Detroit Pistons (0-0) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0): 8:30 p.m.; Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; ESPN2.
LiAngelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
What's next, Jerry West starting at shooting guard? The Lakers' roster rebuild featuring several veterans over the age of 30 has a 2012 feeling to it.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.