Josh Griffin hired to coach New Albany tennis

Josh Griffin, who led Saltillo to its first state title in tennis this year, has been hired to lead New Albany’s juggernaut program, the school announced Wednesday.

Griffin spent 12 years at Saltillo. His Tigers beat Grenada 4-3 on April 22 to secure the Class 6A crown.

New Albany has won 15 state championships, including the last six in 4A. Shane Sanderson led the team this past season after longtime head coach Suzy Bowman retired.

Griffin has lived in New Albany for the past nine years.

“It is my expectation to extend what is already a high ceiling of the championship culture and success for the student-athletes of the tennis program,” Griffin said in a press release.