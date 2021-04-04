Josh Green with an assist vs the Washington Wizards
Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks) with an assist vs the Washington Wizards, 04/03/2021
A grappler's delight between Juan Espino and Alexandr Romanov is the latest addition to UFC on ESPN 22.
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/02/2021
"The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
Now, 10 years after her rise to the top of the LPGA, Tseng is back — but this time, she's got a new attitude, a healthy mindset, and she's doing it all for herself.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
The New England Patriots were quite active during the NFL's free agency period, spending a league-record $165 million in guaranteed money. While the Patriots added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, among others, Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged Wednesday that being active in free agency isn't the desired path toward long-term success.
A marquee welterweight matchup will go down this summer when former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet at UFC 264.
Scott Coker discusses everything from free agents to fighter pay to where 'MVP' is.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/01/2021
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/31/2021
The school said it was investigating unspecified allegations after six players announced they would be transferring.
It's been a frustrating stretch for Rickie Fowler, who likely won't be in Augusta next week and is on pace to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.
Nick Castellanos was ejected in the fourth inning Saturday after scoring on a wild pitch and celebrating over pitcher Jake Woodford.
The PGA Tour and PGA of America released statements on Saturday related to Georgia's controversial new voting regulation laws.
Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.
Kevin Durant and James Harden could only laugh during the Nets blowout against the Charlotte Hornets.
Brooks played for Houston's G League affiliate this season, averaging 16.8 points (37.5% on 3-pointers) in 30.6 minutes per game.
Evan Fournier dropped 20 points in the fourth quarter of Friday night's win over the Rockets and made some Celtics history in the process.