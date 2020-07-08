Josh Gordon's lone Super Bowl ring is no longer in his possession, it appears.

The ring Gordon received after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII is currently for sale at Heritage Auctions. The auction house estimates the ring's value at $100,000, touting it as "the sixth and final Patriots ring of the (Tom) Brady era."

Gordon joined the Patriots in September of that 2018 season and appeared in 11 games for New England, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The wide receiver was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and didn't play in any of the Patriots' postseason games, but still earned a ring for his regular-season contributions.

The 29-year-old landed with the Seattle Seahawks last season but received another indefinite suspension in December. He reportedly plans to apply for reinstatement but is currently a free agent, so perhaps he decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring to earn some extra cash.

Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring with Patriots is for sale at auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston