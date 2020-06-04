Josh Gordon's Instagram posts reveal his ideal NFL destination

Josh Gordon wants to return to the NFL and his eyes are set on Seattle.

In a post on Instagram Tuesday, Gordon shared a photo alongside Russell Wilson, Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Hollister with the caption "here to serve."

The post comes one day after Gordon shared a graphic photo of himself in a Seahawks uniform with the words, "here is me and I am him too."

Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely in December for his fifth violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, was recently seen working out alongside DK Metcalf and Bobby Wagner, as well as 49ers corner Richard Sherman.

As previously reported by Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN, the 28-year-old has been working with the NFL to lift his indefinite suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon's reinstatement.

Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Seattle last November. He recorded seven receptions for 139 yards in five games as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

He was suspended indefinitely last December for the fifth time since 2013 for violating the NFL's policy on both performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't close the door on a possible Gordon return and urged Gordon to use the resources the league offers to receive help.

Russell Wilson could certainly use more weapons in 2020, despite the Seahawks adding speedy wideout Phillip Dorsett to the roster in March. Wilson has been reportedly advocating for Seattle to add free agent Antonio Brown, who continues to sit on the Commissioners Exempt List for allegations involving sexual assault towards his former trainer.

