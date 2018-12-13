Josh Gordon's huge impact for Patriots summed up in one great stat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots took a gamble in September when they traded a draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Josh Gordon, and so far the move has paid huge dividends.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a great stat that shows Gordon's tremendous impact on the Patriots' passing attack since he made his debut for the team in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Since he first set foot on the field for the #Patriots in week 4, Josh Gordon is #1 in the league in yards per catch. pic.twitter.com/ghiZr4adUV — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 13, 2018

Not too bad at all.

Gordon has 39 receptions and a team-leading 701 receiving yards despite not playing for the Patriots over the first three weeks. He also has three touchdown catches and a 70.1 receiving yards per game average.

His best game in a Patriots uniform so far was in Week 9 versus the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Gordon hauled in five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown to help the Pats beat Aaron Rodgers and company.

Gordon is a restricted free agent after this season. There's still a lot of football to be played before free agency, but at this point it makes sense for both sides to work out a contract that keeps the talented wide receiver in New England for the foreseeable future.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues