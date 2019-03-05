Josh Gordon wearing his TB12 gear for workouts

Josh Gordon may not be eligible to play for the Patriots anytime soon, but he’s keeping them close to his heart.

Via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, the suspended wide receiver has posted a series of workout photos and video wearing his TB12 Sports gear, quarterback Tom Brady‘s health and wellness brand.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon was wearing one of the “6 Rings” TB12 shirts that Brady wore during the Patriots’ victory parade. The Patriots are giving him one of those rings, despite the fact he wasn’t there for the final game of the season himself.

Gordon received an indefinite suspension for violations of the substance abuse program, but can apply for reinstatement in May.

UPDATE 10:44 A.M. ET: An earlier version of the NBC Sports Boston story said Gordon was working out at Brady’s gym near the Patriots facility. The original story was updated to reflect that Gordon was in Florida.