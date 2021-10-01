Josh Gordon won’t play this week as he works his way back into football shape

Receiver Josh Gordon signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier this week. He has practiced three days.

Considering Gordon has not played in an NFL game since Dec. 29, 2019, he will need more time to return to game shape.

“Listen, he looks in pretty good shape,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. “I mean, he’s got a little less body fat than I do. He’s trimmed down, and he’s really fit. One thing he’s been doing is working out. . . . I think he’s in good shape. He’s been out here working very hard.”

Gordon also will need more time to learn the playbook, and Reid confirmed the obvious: The Chiefs won’t promote Gordon to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

“He’s not playing this week,” Reid said. “He’s getting himself ready — learning the playbook, doing the mental part and getting a little of the rust knocked off. You can tell he’s very talented. You guys have all seen him play before — I’m not telling you something you don’t know — but he is a talented football player.”

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, earning All-Pro honors in his second NFL season. Six suspensions, though, have prevented Gordon from duplicating that success. He has played only 28 games since the start of the 2015 seasons.

