The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement has been approved with an updated policy on marijuana.

The approved CBA ends suspensions for positive tests, along with the annual testing limited to the first two weeks of training camp.

The new CBA, however, doesn't amnesty previously suspended players. That means former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon, who is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the league's policies against performance-enhancing drugs as well as substances of abuse, will still have to abide by the old rules to return to the league.



"Idk if I'm allowed to be a free agent, but if I was, I like those bright green unis," Gordon said in a post on Twitter.





His former teammate, Quandre Diggs, issued this response:

"You a seahawk dawg relax," Diggs said.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely this past December following his fifth violation of the league's drug policy.

With the Seahawks in 2019, Gordon had seven receptions for 139 yards. Despite only playing five games in Seattle, Gordon showed he still can put defenders on skates. His 58-yard reception against the Carolina Panthers, his last game as a Seahawk, showed why he donned the nickname "Flash Gordon."

It's important to note that because the league has increased the threshold for a positive test for marijuana, PEDs continue to face stricter punishments. The new CBA included increases to suspensions for PEDs with a first positive test now carrying a six-game suspension, up from four games.

Since Gordon violated the league's policies against PEDs and substances of abuse, this makes it that much harder for a player like Gordon to be reinstated.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has sole discretion on whether Gordon can be reinstated, regardless of CBA changes, meaning his chances of playing in those "bright green unis," in 2020 isn't promising.

Josh Gordon wants to return to Seahawks if suspension is lifted originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest