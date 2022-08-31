Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s run with the Chiefs came to an end on Tuesday, but he may find a job with another AFC club.

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that Gordon is traveling to Tennessee on Wednesday for a visit with the Titans.

Gordon played in 12 games for the Chiefs last season and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He split the 2019 season between the Patriots and Seahawks, but missed all of 2020 while serving a suspension. It was the third season he missed due to suspension in his career.

The Titans kept Robert Woods, first-round pick Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, and fifth-round pick Kyle Phillips on the roster through the cut to 53 players.

Josh Gordon to visit with Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk