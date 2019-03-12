Josh Gordon thanks Patriots on Instagram after reported contract news originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh Gordon is feeling thankful this Tuesday morning, and we think we know why.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hours after news broke that the New England Patriots had placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on Gordon for 2019, the wide receiver took to Instagram to thank the team in a brief post.

While Gordon didn't specifically mention the tender, it's certainly something to be thankful for; the veteran receiver would earn $2.025 million this season if he's reinstated from his indefinite suspension after netting just over $700,000 last season with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots.

The Patriots' reported tender of Gordon, which means a team would need to give New England its second round pick to sign him in restricted free agency, is the team's latest sign of commitment to a troubled but talented player who amassed 720 receiving yards in 10 games with the Patriots last season before suspension cut his season short in December.

Gordon reportedly could apply for reinstatement in May, but it's still unclear if (or when) he'll return to action in 2019. Still, New England's actions since his suspension suggest the team remains both supportive and committed to giving Gordon a second chance, and the wideout appears very grateful for that.

UPDATE (11:50 a.m. ET): It appears Gordon's teammates have his back, as well.

Story continues

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on Gordon's Instagram post Tuesday with the words, "You got that right @flash" in apparent support of his wideout.

Gordon also posted "Still a Patriot" on his Instagram story.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.