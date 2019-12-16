What the Josh Gordon suspension means for the Seahawks outlook this season

You've likely heard by now that Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance policy and the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The news, in my opinion, is far sadder from Gordon's perspective individually than it is impactful for the Seahawks in 2019. Gordon has been suspended on several occasions for violating the league's substance abuse policies, and this likely ends his final opportunity in the NFL. By all accounts, he's a good person and is well liked by his teammates and coaches.

Everyone within the Seahawks organization had nothing but glowing things to say about Gordon during his month in Seattle. It's a shame that Gordon couldn't make it work as he's clearly still battling his addiction.

"Our heart goes out to Josh for having to face this again," Pete Carroll said in his press conference on Monday. "The fact that he's up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. ... We wish him the very best. It was very unfortunate."

According to Carroll, the Seahawks found out about Gordon's suspension on Monday morning, which rules out the possibility that they knew it was looming. Carroll added that Gordon had been a fantastic addition to the team and that there were no signs that he'd relapsed.

"We saw Josh at a really high level the whole time he was here," Carroll said. "The work ethic he brought was one, but he's getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and to deal with on a regular basis. He was, really he was great. We were not aware of that there was anything to be concerned about other than the history which we knew about."

Now, how does it impact Seattle in the short term? Not much, if we are being honest. There is no financial burden as the Seahawks don't owe Gordon another cent, and the wide receiver was scheduled to be a free agent following this season anyway.

From a football standpoint, the loss of Gordon is as impactful as you perceived his potential to be. He didn't have a huge role in Seattle's offense and posted just seven receptions on 11 targets for 139 yards in his five games. I'm of the belief that he was capable of providing more, evidenced by his highlight-reel 58-yard catch against the Panthers on Sunday. Carroll discussed Gordon's impressive athleticism during his radio hit on Monday morning, just hours before the news of the suspension broke.

There's a drop off from Gordon to Jaron Brown, David Moore and Malik Turner, but not a steep enough decline to make me believe that this news changes Seattle's outlook with the playoffs approaching. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jacob Hollister remain the Seahawks go-to guys in the passing game.

I'm also not buying that there's any distraction to worry about. Gordon was a well-respected teammate, but players know how to move forward in this business. Seattle's greatest asset is the culture built by Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. This team is far too mentally tough to let this impact what they're trying to accomplish. The Seahawks missing six defensive starters at the end of Sunday's game is a far more pressing issue than the loss of Gordon.

Finally, while the news is disappointing for all involved, I don't think it will lead to any regret from the Seahawks standpoint. I wrote about why it was a no-brainer to try and add Gordon before Seattle even claimed him. Nothing changes now. Gordon's two clutch third-down receptions helped Seattle beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Those catches alone make it a net positive for the Seahawks.

There's only one way Seattle ends up regretting this, and that's if Gary Jennings goes on to be a stud. The Seahawks waived their 2019 fourth-round pick in order to create a roster spot for Gordon. Jennings was then claimed by the Dolphins before being placed on injured reserve shortly after with a shoulder injury. We won't know about Jennings' outlook for a few years most likely, and even then, if not Gordon, there would likely have been another player who would have bumped Jennings from the roster.

Remember, Seattle nearly cut Jennings when it added Adrian Colbert to the active roster earlier this season. The Seahawks then pivoted and opted to waive Brian Mone instead. Jennings' days in Seattle felt numbered regardless.

Next up for Seattle is a week 16 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. As for Gordon, I think we all can agree that we hope he gets the help he needs to enjoy a happy and productive life, even if it isn't in the NFL.

What the Josh Gordon suspension means for the Seahawks outlook this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest