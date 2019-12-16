Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely

The Seahawks won’t have wide receiver Josh Gordon in the lineup the next two weeks or in the postseason.

The NFL announced on Monday that Gordon has been suspended indefinitely. The suspension stems from violations of both the substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies.

Gordon has served several other suspensions over the course of his NFL career and stepped away from the Patriots this summer in order to manage his treatment. He returned to play for the Patriots in six games, but wound up being released off of injured reserve last month.

The Seahawks brought him on and Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games with the team. He had one catch for 58 yards in his final game with the team on Sunday.

Given the suspension and Gordon’s overall history, it wouldn’t be a great shock if it also turns out to be his final NFL game for any team.