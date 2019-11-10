Josh Gordon 'surprised' Patriots cut him, happy to be in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks play on Monday night, and coach Pete Carroll said on Saturday there’s a “good chance” the team’s newest receiver, Josh Gordon, will be in uniform against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon has been removed from the injury report, and was a full participant in practice on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Gordon met with media for the first time as a member of the Seahawks.

‘Surprised’ to be cut by New England

Gordon didn’t expect to be released by the New England Patriots, with whom he’d spent more than a year, though he was suspended toward the end of the 2018 regular season.

“We all know it’s a business,” Gordon said. “Your time can be short-lived anywhere. You never know what could happen day to day in the NFL. But that was the decision they made and I’m glad to be here now.”

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old suffered a knee injury with New England, which placed him on injured reserve. Once he was healthy a couple of weeks later, he was released.

Hoping for Seattle ‘for a long time’

Gordon acknowledged that he’d been thinking about playing with the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson for a while.

The relationship between Gordon and Wilson goes back four or five years.

“I admire his game. I think maybe he respected mine mutually,” Gordon said. “I love the way he plays, it’s as simple as that. He’s a great ballplayer, he can make it happen from pretty much anywhere.”

In 17 games over two seasons with New England, Gordon recorded 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

