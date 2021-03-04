Josh Gordon, still suspended by NFL, joins Johnny Manziel in Fan Controlled Football

Former Cleveland Browns standout wide receiver Josh Gordon has resurfaced with another attempt to keep his fledgling football career alive.

Gordon was officially released by the Seattle Seahawks, where he last played in 2019. The troubled wideout was already indefinitely suspended by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy stemming from January.

He will join another former Browns teammate in the Fan Controlled Football league. Gordon will once again line up with quarterback Johnny Manziel with the Zappers in the unusual upstart league.

Gordon set the NFL on fire early in his career, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. He’s been suspended several times for well-documented drug and alcohol addiction issues that Gordon himself admits date back to middle school.

