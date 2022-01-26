The Chiefs waived receiver Josh Gordon on Monday. They re-signed him to the practice squad Wednesday.

Gordon cleared waivers Tuesday. He originally joined the Chiefs by signing with their practice squad Sept. 27 after the NFL reinstated him from the suspended list. The Chiefs promoted him to the active roster the following week.

Gordon did not play in either of the team’s playoff wins and made only five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 regular-season appearances with the team.

The Chiefs filled the open roster spot Monday by activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders off injured reserve.

Saunders injured a knee in Week 7 against the Titans and needed surgery.

He has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs this season, totaling eight tackles and five quarterback pressures.

Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk