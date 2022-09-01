Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid mentioned the possibility Josh Gordon could return to the franchise after releasing him as part of getting down to 53 players.

But at least presently, that won’t be the case.

Instead, Gordon is signing with the Titans practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Gordon was reinstated after his latest suspension last September. He then joined the Chiefs, appearing in 12 games with seven starts. But he made only five catches for 32 yards with a touchdown, targeted only 14 times.

He was a healthy scratch for Kansas City’s postseason games.

Gordon led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, despite playing 14 games that season. He has received multiple suspensions since, also spending time with New England and Seattle.

The Titans have Robert Woods and first-round pick Treylon Burks to lead their receiving corps, along with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister, and Kyle Philips on their active roster.

Josh Gordon to sign with Titans practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk