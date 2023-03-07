Josh Gordon shines, scores game-winning TD in XFL Week 3

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon is already making some noise in the XFL three games into the season, with his best game coming in Week 3 this past weekend.

Gordon and the Seattle Sea Dragons out-dueled Vic Beasley and the Vegas Vipers, winning 30-26. Gordon led the way for the Sea Dragons in receiving, with 118 yards and two scores on six receptions.

But Gordon was also responsible for the game-winning touchdown in the contest.

With one minute left in the fourth quarter, Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci heaved a pass down the field that Gordon somehow came down with. He then proceeded to break free and take it to the house for a 65-yard score.

Josh Gordon had 6 receptions, 118 yards and 2 TDs tonight in a win for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. This 65-yard TD on 4th-down to take the lead was awesome.pic.twitter.com/2sADMl4mYl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 5, 2023

Here’s a look at Gordon’s first score.

Josh Gordon with his 2nd TD of the season 🔥#SeaDragons pic.twitter.com/CbdeWhb2Ht — XFL Stats (@XFL_Stats) March 5, 2023

Over three games in Seattle, Gordon has recorded 225 yards and three scores, with that yardage output being tops in the league. His 65-yard reception is the longest in the XFL this year, also.

As for Beasley, he recorded just one tackle in the losing effort and has seven tackles (two for loss), 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed thus far. His team, the Vipers, Gordon’s Sea Dragons are 1-2.

