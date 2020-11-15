Josh Gordon shares 'low key weird' post while watching Seahawks-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ever wonder what it’s like to be signed by an NFL team, unable to play for them, and watching them from your television at home?

Just ask Josh Gordon.

The Seahawks wide receiver was tuning into his Seattle’s matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when he shared this post about his current status.

“It’s low key weird watching the team you supposed to be employed by on TV… I be waiting for a lil 10 to pop up on the screen,” Gordon said on Twitter.

Well, that’s just awkward.

Gordon remains hopeful that he will be able to take the field in his No. 10 jersey this season. The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely last December after he violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substance and substances of abuse for the sixth time of his career.

The 29-year-old applied for reinstatement in July before he re-signed with the Seahawks in September, but he still awaits word on whether he will be able to resume his career from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle picked him off waivers last season after New England waived the nine-year veteran.

Until Gordon can rejoin the Seahawks, he’s doing what any good teammate does: Cheering on his team on Twitter.

We are waiting on No. 10's return, too.