Josh Gordon “right on schedule” to play Sunday

Wide receiver Josh Gordon had very little time on the field with the Browns this summer, but that won’t stop him from playing against the Steelers in the first game of the regular season.

As expected, Gordon was a participant in Monday’s practice after tweaking his hamstring shortly after returning to the team in late August. Gordon did not report to camp on time because he was following the “health and treatment plan” put in place after multiple suspensions for violating the substance-abuse policy.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said in a Monday press conference that Gordon is “right on schedule” to play against the Steelers. Jackson also reiterated that Gordon will not start the game and that rookie Antonio Callaway will get the nod with the first team alongside Jarvis Landry.

How much Gordon will play remains to be seen, but the lack of a starting nod may not wind up mattering much if he’s healthy and the Browns are running a lot of multiple receiver sets.