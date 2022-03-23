Josh Gordon respectfully declines Matt Judon’s recruiting attempt for Patriots

Matt Judon has been one of the New England Patriots’ most vocal recruiters.

The star defensive end has worked tirelessly on Twitter to recruit some of the NFL’s best free agents. Judon has went after names like Bobby Wagner, Julian Edelman, Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and more. And to this point, he’s been unsuccessful.

The Patriots need depth at receiver, cornerback and linebacker — all positions Judon has been heavily recruiting. One of the most recent pass-catchers Judon has targeted is Josh Gordon. The 30-year-old had a stint with the Patriots and Judon took his chance, while thinking Gordon was a free agent.

Gordon, who is with the Kansas City Chiefs, respectfully shut that notion down.

I heard @JOSH_GORDONXII a FA — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 22, 2022

Na uh no he not 😂

Tell Bill & the gang I said what up tho✌🏾 all luv Zoe 🇭🇹 💤 https://t.co/Pp0UX0z7nw — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 22, 2022

The Patriots have re-signed many veterans thus far, but they have been quiet with bringing in outside players.

