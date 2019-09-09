Josh Gordon reminded everyone right away why his reinstatement was huge for Pats

No matter what has happened through Josh Gordon’s career, his talent has never been in question.

It took less than one quarter for him to show everyone what he can mean to the New England Patriots offense this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Gordon took a crossing route, burst through one tackle, ran past safety Terrell Edmunds and ran through another tackle into the end zone for a 20-yard score.

Gordon was reinstated from his latest suspension just before the end of the preseason. The NFL can be inconsistent on player punishment, so it was not assured that Gordon would be back to start the regular season. At one point in mid-August, the Patriots were looking at a receiving corps of Julian Edelman and not much else. With Gordon back and Antonio Brown falling in their laps, the Patriots suddenly have plenty of dangerous targets again for Tom Brady.

Gordon won’t hog many targets with Brown and Edelman around. But when he does touch the ball, not many receivers in the NFL are better.

Josh Gordon scored the Patriots' first touchdown of this season. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: