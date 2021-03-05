Josh Gordon released by Seahawks as he embarks on Fan Controlled Football League career
Josh Gordon is ready to take the next step in his football career.
Despite the fact that Gordon was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, the Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday.
Why? The former All-Pro wideout asked to be released.
“I personally asked Seahawks for release,” Gordon said in a tweet. “The contract was expired but still legally binding.”
I personally asked Seahawks for release. The contract was expired but still legally binding... 🤷🏾♂️
— Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 5, 2021
Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games for the Seahawks before being suspended in December 2019 for the sixth time in his NFL career for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was expected to return to Seattle in January after being conditionally reinstated by the league and added back to the team’s roster, but Gordon’s reinstatement was rescinded, and he was suspended indefinitely again.
Now that he is a free agent, the 29-year-old is expected to join Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football League. Team owners and co-owners include former Seahawks Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. Gordon’s signing with the Zappers became official on Tuesday.
Gordon may never play in the NFL again, but the talented wide receiver will have an opportunity to thrive and show off his athletic gifts once again in FCF.