Josh Gordon released by Seahawks as he embarks on Fan Controlled Football League career

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Josh Gordon released by Seahawks as he embarks on FCF career originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Josh Gordon is ready to take the next step in his football career.

Despite the fact that Gordon was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, the Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Why? The former All-Pro wideout asked to be released.

“I personally asked Seahawks for release,” Gordon said in a tweet. “The contract was expired but still legally binding.”

Sooo instead of sitting at home all year. Why not keep doing what I’m great at… Not that I have to explain anything, but…

- Josh Gordon

Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games for the Seahawks before being suspended in December 2019 for the sixth time in his NFL career for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was expected to return to Seattle in January after being conditionally reinstated by the league and added back to the team’s roster, but Gordon’s reinstatement was rescinded, and he was suspended indefinitely again.

Now that he is a free agent, the 29-year-old is expected to join Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football League. Team owners and co-owners include former Seahawks Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. Gordon’s signing with the Zappers became official on Tuesday.

Gordon may never play in the NFL again, but the talented wide receiver will have an opportunity to thrive and show off his athletic gifts once again in FCF.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Palardy visiting Bills

    Free agent punter Michael Palardy is visiting the Bills on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Panthers cut Palardy last month. Palardy tore an anterior cruciate ligament while playing basketball with his son last offseason. He missed all of last season. Palardy joined the Panthers in 2016 and handled all of their punting duties [more]

  • Chargers keeping options open regarding Mike Williams’ future

    Chargers receiver Mike Williams is entering the fifth-year option that will pay him $15.68 million for 2021. That leaves the team with a decision to make. Do they sign him to a long-term deal, try to trade him, cut him or let him play out the option? “We’re going to keep all options open,” Chargers [more]

  • Robert Covington looking forward to representing HBCUs over All-Star weekend

    "Its only right that Im a part of it."

  • Trent Baalke praises Meyer’s communication skills early in their relationship

    The new Jags GM said his relationship with Meyer is "great" and that Jacksonville's new coach is easy to work with.

  • Patriots Talk: Is the Pats' answer at QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

    NFL Network's Bucky Brooks joins Tom Curran and Phil Perry on a new Patriots Talk Podcast to debate whether the Pats can find their answer at QB in the draft.

  • Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman makes incredible exit after announcing retirement

    What did the Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman do after announcing his retirement after 10 NFL seasons?

  • Jadeveon Clowney a match for the Colts in free agency?

    Clowney a match for the Colts?

  • Deshaun Watson’s trade request from Texans resembles Trent Williams and Washington

    McClain sees what's going on with Houston and Deshaun Watson as similar to what went down between Trent Williams and Washington.

  • It’s free agency time because Chad Johnson is joking about signing with the Bengals again

    Former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson is back to making jokes about signing with the team.

  • Juan Soto has perfect response for Braves fan's troll attempt

    A Braves fan tried to troll Juan Soto and it did not go well.

  • Ryan Zimmerman on how the Nationals won a World Series title and the Rays haven’t

    Ryan Zimmerman explained how a strong clubhouse culture helped the Nationals win a World Series and why the Tampa Bay Rays havent been able to go all the way.

  • NBA's Top Shot craze has NFLPA's attention. Could NFL sell new style of digital memorabilia of its stars and iconic plays?

    Thanks to a wildly hot and lucrative nexus of NBA highlights and fans who are willing to collect them in a limited edition digital form, it may not be long before the NFL and its players union find a way to jump into a burgeoning new collectible industry.

  • Joe Montana’s new pro football league, and what he thinks of Johnny Manziel

    Joe Montana is involved in football again with a new league, and he has thoughts on Johnny Manziel, the FCF's most prominent player.

  • Cowboys News: Futures of Elliott, Gallup, Prescott discussed

    Prescott's contract talks seem to be positive as the new league year approaches. What is the future for players like Elliott and Gallup?

  • Spot and Choose: The overtime idea the NFL must implement

    The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly planning to propose a new overtime strategy called "Spot and Choose." It's a great idea.

  • Jalen Ramsey breaks down why Aaron Donald should be in MVP conversation

    Jalen Ramsey made a strong case for why Aaron Donald should be in MVP talks every year, calling him the best player in the NFL.

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor

    The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.

  • Teams would be wise to sign Alex Smith if Washington lets him go. Just ask Patrick Mahomes

    Even though he's turning 37 and was ineffective last season, Smith's contributions to a franchise extend far beyond the field. And his biggest advocate might be the NFL's biggest talent.

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.