Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement, seeking another chance to return to the NFL. The receiver played six games for the Patriots and five for the Seahawks last season before violating both the substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies.

The NFL indefinitely suspended Gordon last December, the fifth time he has served a suspension.

Gordon’s attorney offered an explanation to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, saying the death of Gordon’s brother last November led to the player’s relapse.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Adam Kenner told Pelissero. “But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Teams have heard those words before regarding Gordon, and Gordon will face skepticism about his ability to remain on the field until he does it. But one thing is for sure: Gordon is running out of chances.

Josh Gordon relapsed after brother’s death originally appeared on Pro Football Talk