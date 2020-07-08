Josh Gordon is ready to sell you his Super Bowl ring

If you've ever wanted to add a piece of Super Bowl history to your collection, now is your chance.

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon is auctioning off his 2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring on Heritage Auctions.

The site advertises the ring, which is an estimated value of $100,000, as the sixth and final Patriots ring of the Tom Brady era.

Now that the superstar quarterback has traded New England snow for Tampa Bay sunshine, we can be assured that this is the last Patriots ring of the Tom Brady era, that historic half-dozen making him the GOAT just like it did for Michael Jordan. This particular example was issued to the man who caught Brady's 500th career touchdown pass on October 4, 2018, a thirty-four-yard connection that was Gordon's first trip to paydirt with the Pats.

Gordon, however, did not play a single playoff game during the 2018 season. He missed the team's run to the Super Bowl after failing a drug test in December, but still managed to take home some shiny hardware.

The eight-year veteran is currently on the commissioner's exempt list after being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's policies on substance abuse and performance enhancing drugs. Gordon applied for reinstatement in June and hopes to have the suspension lifted in time for training camp.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers last October following his release from the Patriots. Pete Carroll raved about Gordon's presence on the team, but the embattled receiver only played five games for Seattle before his career was once again derailed.

If his suspension is lifted, a reunion with the Seahawks could be in the works. Gordon has been working out alongside his former teammates in Seattle. If he is unable to return to the NFL, perhaps his Super Bowl ring will help him earn some extra cash.

